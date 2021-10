Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has garnered much acclaim for his promising performances so far this season, including from head coach Nick Saban. In a season where no clear-cut favorite for the Heisman Trophy has emerged, Young still continues to gradually build a formidable resume for this honor. The sophomore quarterback has recorded 24 passing touchdowns in the campaign, which ranks third in all the FBS. A combined nine of Young’s passing touchdowns have come over three games played against top 15 ranked opponents, which include the three passing touchdown display in the narrow 31-29 win over the then No.11 ranked Florida Gators.

