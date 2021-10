Eileen Mary Aga, 82, of Pierce City, passed away Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 while at Lawrence County Manor in Mt. Vernon. She was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa on April 12, 1939; the daughter of the late Bert and Helen (Brown) Hensing. She was united in marriage to James Aga; to this union four children were born: Jim, Joe, Marianne and Ashley.