MEMPHIS, Tenn.—The Oglethorpe men's soccer team won their fourth Southern Athletic Association game in a row on Sunday afternoon against Rhodes College. The final score of the game was 1-0. Logan Llano scored the only goal of the game in the first half with Lucho Solorzano on the assist. Oglethorpe's defense continued to be a strong point this season as they kept Rhodes off the scoreboard for their third shutout in the last four games.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO