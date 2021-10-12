Sheldon Andrew Easson, of Lockwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Good Shepherd Community Care and Rehabilitation Facility at the age of 92. He was born on April 26, 1929 in Red Oak to Clair Davidson and Lena Mamie (Davis) Easson. Easson served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Nora Ruth Schilling on Oct. 9, 1949 at the Zion Lutheran Church. Sheldon owned and operated Easson’s Sales and Service in Lockwood for many years. He also worked at and retired from United States Postal Service. Easson was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a Past Commander of the Lockwood American Legion Post #372. He enjoyed Model-t tours as a member of the area Model-t club.