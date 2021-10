As vital as listening is in our education, jobs, families and virtually every aspect of life, we are not particularly good at it. On television, from cable news to reality shows, all too often people argue or grandstand more than listen. These behaviors are prevalent in social media, too. The growing political and civic divides in our country make it clear there is more of a need than ever to teach both children and adults to become better listeners. Yet to date, the notion of cultivating listening as a formal skill has received scant attention in the nation’s schools.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO