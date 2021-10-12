CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay tops area 2A schools at district meet

 8 days ago
The Lindsay cross country teams led the way for area schools at the District 13-2A meet it hosted Tuesday morning.

The Knights and Lady Knights both qualified for the regional meet Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. The Muenster Lady Hornets will join Lindsay at regionals.

Muenster’s Emma Walterscheid won the girls’ individual district championship. Era’s Franziska Stoehr finished second, followed by Muenster’s Macy Bayer. Lindsay’s Abby Brennan finished seventh to lead the Lady Knights.

Alvord won the team title with 52 points. Lindsay fell just shy, finishing in second with 53 points. Muenster took the final regional spot with 62 points. Era finished fourth with 76, and Tioga came in last with 113.

In the boys’ race, Lonnie Cooper from Tioga took the individual title. Blake Keith of Lindsay finished fourth, the best of any Cooke County runner. Era’s Asa Paschal and Cash Thorson led the Hornets with eighth- and ninth-place finishes.

Alvord again took the team championship with 35 points. Tioga came second with 48. Lindsay took the final regional spot with 62 points, just edging out Era’s 65. No other schools fielded a boys’ team. Chico was represented by individual runners in both races but did not have enough to qualify for team results.

While Era did not place a team in regionals, two Hornets and two Lady Hornets qualified as individuals with top-10 finishes.

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run Qualifiers

1 Lonnie Cooper (Tioga) 16:02.7

2 Austin Souther (Alvord) 17:06.2

3 Camron Seiter (Alvord) 17:44.0

4 Blake Keith (Lindsay) 17:46.5

5 Rowdy Bowler (Alvord) 17:53.1

6 Chris Stanley (Tioga) 17:56.2

7 Stephen Fuhrmann (Lindsay) 18:01.3

8 Asa Paschal (Era) 18:11.3

9 Cash Thorson (Era) 18:34.1

10 Jakob Geleetko (Tioga) 18:35.0

Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run Qualifiers

1 Emma Walterscheid (Muenster) 12:49.4

2 Franziska Stoehr (Era) 13:09.4

3 Macy Bayer (Muenster) 13:19.7

4 Sydnee Wade (Alvord) 13:25.3

5 Aereonna Cardenas (Chico) 13:33.4

6 Katie Slaten (Alvord) 13:34.1

7 Abby Brennan (Lindsay) 13:40.7

8 Akenzie Weaver (Era) 13:50.1

9 Autumn Hedrick (Lindsay) 13:56.9

10 Ali Fleitman (Muenster) 14:04.9

