Texas is known for its barbecue. We are renowned worldwide for being the best of the best when it comes to places for barbecue. Knowing that barbecue is big here in the Lone Star state, Texas Monthly on Monday came out with their list of the 50 top barbecue joints in the state. The list is the 6th compiled by the publication since 1997.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO