Election Day three weeks away in many jurisdictions, voters have options
michigan.gov
10 days ago
Election Day three weeks away in many jurisdictions, voters have options. With three weeks remaining until elections in many jurisdictions across the state, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that they have options to safely and securely cast their ballot. "Michigan elections are among the most secure in...
You will not have to wear a mask if you vote in-person in New Jersey on Election Day, but facial coverings still could be required for early voting. Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan issued an administrative order late Tuesday night that temporarily lifts the mask mandate in polling places located in public, private, charter and renaissance schools for the entire day, starting at midnight on Nov. 2.
The following is a guest editorial submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or manually uploaded by clicking here. Gerrymandering a concern after Elections. – By Jeff Gallahan. The democratic election of our leaders and representatives is a pillar of our American republic....
Berks County election officials say they have corrected an error listing the wrong deadline in Spanish instructions for mail-in ballots, but about 17,000 voters received letters with the wrong date for Election Day. The letters, sent with mail-in ballots this month include English instructions on one side and Spanish instructions...
Masks are required to be worn inside schools across New Jersey due to the coronavirus pandemic, but voters will be exempted from the mandate on Election Day if their polling place is at a school. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday night his administration is temporarily lifting a portion of his...
Douglas County’s top election official has begun notifying about 1,200 county voters that they may have incorrectly received an extra ballot in the mail for the upcoming city and school board elections. But Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said Wednesday that he’s confident the ballot mistake — caused by a...
Ballots are split so far almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats. The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has reported that 11% of St. Petersburg voters have cast a ballot in the city’s municipal elections, which are set for Nov. 2. On the ballot are the city’s mayoral election, four City...
Michigan citizens in the hundreds of jurisdictions holding local elections Nov. 2 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also apply for and return an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office in the same trip.
Voting on Election Day can be difficult for students, but one option can be convenient their schedules. Early voting allows people to vote in the municipal elections during a designated period before the general election on Nov. 2. The early voting period opened on Oct. 14 and closes on Oct. 30.
Important deadlines for next month’s statewide and municipal elections have arrived. Today, Oct. 18, is the last day to register to vote, and Oct. 26 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot, which has to be sent out in time to reach the county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, Election Day.
Voters can register and cast ballot in one trip ahead of Nov. 2 elections. Michigan citizens in the hundreds of jurisdictions holding local elections Nov. 2 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk's office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also apply for and return an absentee ballot at the clerk's office in the same trip.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you haven’t registered to vote, the time to do so is now. October 18th is the last day Michigan residents can register online or by mail, with election day coming soon. “The in-person date to vote is November 2nd, and you can vote in-person by...
DOVER – According to recent news reports, federal charges have been filed against a Philadelphia judge of elections for voter fraud. Among the allegations, she is accused of illegally casting ballots for candidates in races for every level of government for other people and she allowed people to cast ballots on behalf of absent family members. On the news, York Co. Rep. Seth Grove, chairman of the House State Government Committee and author of the Voting Rights Protection Act said, “The latest news of election fraud out of Philadelphia is extremely concerning and illustrates why enhanced voter identification and e-poll books—provisions included in the Voting Rights Protection Act—are so critical in preventing fraud. Since current voter lists and voter history are public records, fraudsters can calculate the chances of individuals actually showing up to vote. Fraudsters can then pose as an individual, getting around current law, and vote in the names of countless people, as was allegedly done here. E-poll books can be linked to the driver license database and include driver’s license photos, as well as allow voters to use their driver’s license to register at polling places. This reduces line wait times, increases efficiencies and provides integrity at every poll.” Grove also said, “ It is time for Pennsylvania Democrats to stop denying voter fraud exists and work with us on this commonsense legislation that will make it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Pennsylvania.”
Voter registration deadlines are quickly approaching for eligible residents looking to cast a ballot in the November 2021 General Election. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to all registered voters, Wednesday, Oct. 13. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Clallam County residents have until Monday, Oct. 25, to register online...
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With three weeks remaining until elections in many jurisdictions across the state, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that they have options to cast their ballot. “Michigan elections are among the most secure in the nation, and voters can safely and confidently cast their...
Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again! The 2021 Coordinated Election has begun, with mail ballots on the way to active, registered voters and 24-hour drop boxes now open. In the interest of helping our voters continue their recent record-setting turnouts, here is the who, what, when, and where (plus a bit more) for this November’s election.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The general election is less than a month away.
In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.
Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.
When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here.
Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status.
Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot.
What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.
For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here.
For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here.
ALBANY — Ballot drop boxes placed around the city are a thing of the past, but the early voting period for Albany municipal elections that begins on Tuesday will include two Saturday voting days. Nine candidates are vying for the three ward seats up for election on Nov. 2, and...
Cowlitz County’s next election is three weeks away and mail ballots soon will be on their way to voters. County election officers will be inserting ballots into envelopes Wednesday and mail them out to registered voters Thursday. The ballots can be mailed back with postmarks on or before Nov. 2 or left in one of the official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who want to vote in the upcoming local elections need to make sure they are registered before Election Day. This time around, same-day registration will not be available on Election Day itself. However, it will still be available for anyone who shows up to early voting, which ends the Saturday before […]
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Voters in three western Albemarle County precincts may have received the wrong absentee mail-in ballot. The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact the impacted voters. According to a release, the precincts in which voters may have gotten the wrong...
Comments / 0