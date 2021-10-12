CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Election Day three weeks away in many jurisdictions, voters have options

michigan.gov
 10 days ago

Election Day three weeks away in many jurisdictions, voters have options. With three weeks remaining until elections in many jurisdictions across the state, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that they have options to safely and securely cast their ballot. "Michigan elections are among the most secure in...

www.michigan.gov

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy: NJ voters don’t need masks at schools on Election Day

You will not have to wear a mask if you vote in-person in New Jersey on Election Day, but facial coverings still could be required for early voting. Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan issued an administrative order late Tuesday night that temporarily lifts the mask mandate in polling places located in public, private, charter and renaissance schools for the entire day, starting at midnight on Nov. 2.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

GUEST APPEARANCE: Ballot measures will have an impact on Election Day

The following is a guest editorial submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or manually uploaded by clicking here. Gerrymandering a concern after Elections. – By Jeff Gallahan. The democratic election of our leaders and representatives is a pillar of our American republic....
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete voter turnout reaches 11% with two weeks until Election Day

Ballots are split so far almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats. The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has reported that 11% of St. Petersburg voters have cast a ballot in the city’s municipal elections, which are set for Nov. 2. On the ballot are the city’s mayoral election, four City...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Election Day Two Weeks Away; Benson Spells Out Options

Michigan citizens in the hundreds of jurisdictions holding local elections Nov. 2 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also apply for and return an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office in the same trip.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
michigan.gov

Voters can register and cast ballot in one trip ahead of Nov. 2 elections

Voters can register and cast ballot in one trip ahead of Nov. 2 elections. Michigan citizens in the hundreds of jurisdictions holding local elections Nov. 2 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk's office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also apply for and return an absentee ballot at the clerk's office in the same trip.
ELECTIONS
wdac.com

Enhanced Voter ID Would Have Prevented Philly Election Fraud

DOVER – According to recent news reports, federal charges have been filed against a Philadelphia judge of elections for voter fraud. Among the allegations, she is accused of illegally casting ballots for candidates in races for every level of government for other people and she allowed people to cast ballots on behalf of absent family members. On the news, York Co. Rep. Seth Grove, chairman of the House State Government Committee and author of the Voting Rights Protection Act said, “The latest news of election fraud out of Philadelphia is extremely concerning and illustrates why enhanced voter identification and e-poll books—provisions included in the Voting Rights Protection Act—are so critical in preventing fraud. Since current voter lists and voter history are public records, fraudsters can calculate the chances of individuals actually showing up to vote. Fraudsters can then pose as an individual, getting around current law, and vote in the names of countless people, as was allegedly done here. E-poll books can be linked to the driver license database and include driver’s license photos, as well as allow voters to use their driver’s license to register at polling places. This reduces line wait times, increases efficiencies and provides integrity at every poll.” Grove also said, “ It is time for Pennsylvania Democrats to stop denying voter fraud exists and work with us on this commonsense legislation that will make it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Pennsylvania.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Registered Voters#Jurisdictions#State#Michigan Gov Vote#Contact
Sequim Gazette

Voters to get General Election ballots in mail this week

Voter registration deadlines are quickly approaching for eligible residents looking to cast a ballot in the November 2021 General Election. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to all registered voters, Wednesday, Oct. 13. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Clallam County residents have until Monday, Oct. 25, to register online...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
arvadapress.com

Election information for Jeffco voters

Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again! The 2021 Coordinated Election has begun, with mail ballots on the way to active, registered voters and 24-hour drop boxes now open. In the interest of helping our voters continue their recent record-setting turnouts, here is the who, what, when, and where (plus a bit more) for this November’s election.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The general election is less than a month away. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Longview Daily News

Ballots being mailed to Cowlitz County voters as Election Day nears

Cowlitz County’s next election is three weeks away and mail ballots soon will be on their way to voters. County election officers will be inserting ballots into envelopes Wednesday and mail them out to registered voters Thursday. The ballots can be mailed back with postmarks on or before Nov. 2 or left in one of the official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KRQE News 13

Same-day voter registration unavailable on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who want to vote in the upcoming local elections need to make sure they are registered before Election Day. This time around, same-day registration will not be available on Election Day itself. However, it will still be available for anyone who shows up to early voting, which ends the Saturday before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs19news

Absentee voters in three precincts may have received wrong ballot

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Voters in three western Albemarle County precincts may have received the wrong absentee mail-in ballot. The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact the impacted voters. According to a release, the precincts in which voters may have gotten the wrong...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy