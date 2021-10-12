CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are Bryce Young's Heisman odds following devastating loss?

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKaws_0cP7BsLD00
Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama didn’t perform great against Texas A&M, but Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young continues to find his way and improve his game. The Sophomore QB completed 28 of 48 passes for 369 yards and three TDs in the 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. Young also threw one pick that came in the red-zone.

As the season progresses, Heisman odds are updated to reflect the performances of each respective candidate. Let’s take a look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds following a crazy slate of Week 5 games.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • 1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama +150
  • 2. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss +200
  • 3. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State +700
  • 4. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State +1500
  • 5. Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State +3000

As we can see, not a whole lot of movement at the top. Young and Corral have traded the top spot with one another a couple of times throughout the 2021 season, but Young appears to be the slight favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at this time.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

