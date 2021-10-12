Gov. Whitmer Announces Two Business Expansions Creating 424 Jobs and Generating $23 Million of Investment in Genesee County

Governor Andy Beshear this week announced funds for the Knox County Board of Education. The $10 million will go towards a renovation project at the Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC). Gov. Beshear said by providing students with the best tools, facilities and equipment, we are setting them up to succeed. He said these renovations will also help ensure businesses, both locally and around the commonwealth, have a skilled labor force ready to work and innovate in our booming economy. The CTC was originally built in 1960, and the project is supposed to be a full building refurbishment and facility upgrade. The funds will go towards new science labs, engineering technology facilities, and automotive, electrical and welding facilities.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO