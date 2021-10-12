CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gov. Whitmer Announces Two Business Expansions Creating 424 Jobs and Generating $23 Million of Investment in Genesee County

michigan.gov
 10 days ago

Gov. Whitmer Announces Two Business Expansions Creating 424 Jobs and Generating $23 Million of Investment in Genesee County. Contact: Kathleen Achtenberg, achtenbergk@michigan.org. Gov. Whitmer Announces Two Business Expansions Creating 424 Jobs and Generating $23 Million of Investment in Genesee County. Supply chain management provider NorthGate bringing up to 374

www.michigan.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Investment in Manufacturing Apprenticeships in Berks County

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced over $20,000 has been awarded to Cambridge-Lee Industries to train three manufacturing apprentices in industrial maintenance, including troubleshooting, repairing, and installing equipment and parts. Investing in apprenticeships and other job training programs that build a well-educated and skilled workforce is a priority for the governor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Virginia Secures $77 Billion in Capital Investment, Creating Nearly 100,000 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Northam today announced that Virginia’s economy has generated a record $77 billion in capital investment commitments across more than 850 projects, as businesses expand their footprint in Virginia and new companies move into the Commonwealth. These projects will create nearly 100,000 new jobs and represent more capital investment secured than any previous Governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces $32 Million To Fight Crime, Bolster Police

Governor Gretchen proposed a $32 million investment to ensure law enforcement officers have the training and resources they need to effectively fight crime. The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in July, which would utilize federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep families safe by tackling the court backlog, expanding resources available to law enforcement, and uplifting communities by making investments in jobs programs, counseling, and education.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
wtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Announces $10 Million For Knox County Board Of Education

Governor Andy Beshear this week announced funds for the Knox County Board of Education. The $10 million will go towards a renovation project at the Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC). Gov. Beshear said by providing students with the best tools, facilities and equipment, we are setting them up to succeed. He said these renovations will also help ensure businesses, both locally and around the commonwealth, have a skilled labor force ready to work and innovate in our booming economy. The CTC was originally built in 1960, and the project is supposed to be a full building refurbishment and facility upgrade. The funds will go towards new science labs, engineering technology facilities, and automotive, electrical and welding facilities.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proposes $32M investment to fund police operations

LANSING, Mich. —Governor Gretchen has proposed a $32 million investment into law enforcement. The investment plans aims to give officers the training and resources they need to effectively fight crime. The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in July, which...
LANSING, MI
explore venango

Governor Wolf Furthers Commitment to Lead-Free PA, Announces $186 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 20 Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Continuing in his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Under Gov. Wolf’s leadership, PENNVEST has awarded more than $2.5 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burton#Auto#Dag Technology#Medc#Chair Of The Msf Board#Security Packaging Inc#Dba Northgate
Bay News 9

Clean energy plant brings jobs to Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Genesee County to announce the construction of the largest green hydrogen plant in North America. The $290 million electricity substation and green hydrogen fuel production facility will be located in the town of Alabama. Technology provider and tenant, Plug Power, promises the creation...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
michigan.gov

10-digit dialing requirement for every local call starts Sunday for telephone users in 616, 810, 906 and 989 area codes

10-digit dialing requirement for every local call starts Sunday for telephone users in 616, 810, 906 and 989 area codes. The switch to 10-digit dialing is just three days away. Starting this Sunday, Oct. 24, telephone customers in Michigan's 616, 810, 906 and 989 area codes will have to include an area code with every local call - known as 10-digit dialing.
HEALTH SERVICES
michigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Announces Defense Company L3Harris Technologies to Expand Operations in Cascade Township, Creating up to 50 jobs

Governor Whitmer Announces Defense Company L3Harris Technologies to Expand Operations in Cascade Township, Creating up to 50 jobs. Contact: Kathleen Achtenberg, achtenbergk@michigan.org. Governor Whitmer Announces Defense Company L3Harris Technologies to Expand Operations in Cascade Township, Creating up to 50 jobs. $2.8 million investment will bring new high-wage jobs to West...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
michigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Signs Legislation Funding Environmental Protection and Hazardous Waste Management

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Whitmer today signed House Bill 5003, which will fund the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) continued efforts to effectively protect Michigan's environment and natural resources by extending the sunset dates for certain fees collected by EGLE for various water and waste removal applications and services.
POLITICS
michigan.gov

US Department of Labor and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity sign agreement to share information, conduct joint operations

US Department of Labor and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity sign agreement to share information, conduct joint operations. Memorandum of Understanding promotes dialogue to protect rights of Michigan workers. DETROIT, Mich.-The U.S. Department of Labor's offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids and the State of Michigan, Department of...
POLITICS
michigan.gov

Homelessness in Michigan down 19 percent in 2020 according to new report

Homelessness in Michigan down 19 percent in 2020 according to new report. Lansing, Mich. - Homelessness throughout Michigan dropped 19% in 2020, according to the latest Ending Homelessness in Michigan annual report. Led by the Campaign to End Homelessness, the report is created through a cooperative effort amongst numerous government departments and agencies each year to assess the state of homelessness across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy