Update: Police Investigation at Kaiser Wailuku Parking Lot

Police have since linked the investigation to a missing person report. No further information will be released on the incident. Maui police are conducting an investigation in the east end of the parking lot at the Kaiser Wailuku Clinic. Police had cordoned off a section of the parking lot with police tape with a single (non-police) vehicle located within the taped off area. *(The van in the photo is a police vehicle). Multiple police units were on scene from early on Tuesday morning. Details of the investigation are pending release.