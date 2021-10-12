CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An eco-friendly toxic cocktail could be a new weapon against malaria

Mosquitoes can and do feed on HMBPP-supplemented beetroot juice. This is the findings of a study at Stockholm University. HMBPP is a metabolite which is produced by Malaria parasite, Plasmodium. The researchers have shown that it is possible to mimic a blood meal so closely that mosquitoes naturally prefer this artificial

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Mosquito Control#Pesticide#Zika Virus#Eco#Hmbpp#Stockholm University
