Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper.

“I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?”

Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.”

The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language.

Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.

