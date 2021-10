NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from Pitt County was sentenced to prison in New Bern this week. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old CiGi Potter, of Pitt County, was sentenced to 6 2/3 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO