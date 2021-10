The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO