The Faculty Senate will convene to discuss GW’s enrollment levels and the Strategic Campus and Facilities Master Plan during a virtual meeting Friday. The facilities plan update comes after officials have worked to upgrade GW’s buildings with HVAC improvements and a new classroom security system while managing facilities issues, like mold outbreaks and building closures following the University’s reopening. After meeting in person last month for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, senators will revert back online to meet via WebEx, according to an email from senate staff members last week.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO