Monica West found what she was looking for at the Fiber Arts Festival in a ziplock bag with a small handmade sheep ornament. “I have two sheep from the same vendor, and a goat I got at a museum in Auburn. I have this armoire I keep my dishes in, and on top of it I create little vignettes and scenes,” said West, of Cortland. She waited two years for the art show to return so she could add to her collection.