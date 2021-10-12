CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

The upcoming council/mayor election

By Philip Sawicki Neighbor
 7 days ago

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. In July 2021, the Chelsea city council and the mayor voted to spend $10,000 of your money to investigate the Chelsea Police Department. Why? They wanted to punish the police for doing their job—issuing citations to those obstructing traffic and protesting without a legally required permit. And, as an added bonus, they wanted to appease the toxic One World One Family outfit and its Black Lives Matter allies.

