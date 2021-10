On Tuesday, Chi-town will transform into SkyTown as the city throws a parade and rally in honor of the Chicago Sky, the newly crowned 2021 WNBA champions. “The city of Chicago could not be prouder of our winning Chicago Sky,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the victory bash. “We are thrilled to throw a celebration worthy of this historic moment in Chicago sports and congratulate the Sky for bringing our city its first WNBA title.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO