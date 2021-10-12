SRU’s Sweeting Player of the Week/The Rock remains #6 this week ahead of IUP match-up

The Slippery Rock University football team remained ranked #6 this week in Division II. The entire top-10 remained unchanged this week for the first time this season. Rock wide receiver and running back Cinque Sweeting was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division offensive “Player of the Week” Monday. Sweeting had three touchdowns and compiled 136 total yards in the win over Edinboro Saturday. Sweeting rushed for 89 yards and two scores on just seven carries, and caught two passes for 47 yards and a score. It is the fourth time in six games this season that The Rock has had an offensive player recognized.