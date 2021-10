OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The City of Oshkosh is being recognized for their excellence in online outreach and engagement with the community. The National Research Center at Polco and the International City & County Management Association (ICMA) have announced the city of Oshkosh as the Finalist for the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Online Outreach. The Voice of the People Awards are the only national awards that honor local governments based on improving communities through excellent online resident engagement.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO