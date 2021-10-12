CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsNation reporter Brian Entin: Gabby Petito’s autopsy is being released

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin joins Lisa Dent, in for John Williams, with another update from the Gabby Petito Case. Brian recaps the case up until this point as he awaits Gabby Petito’s autopsy report which comes out today (Tuesday, October 12th) and will determine the cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

