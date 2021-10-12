State softball for Tiftarea, Tift

TIFTON — Tift County starts its hopeful road for Columbus and Tiftarea Academy is looking at playing for a state championship in their leagues’ state softball playoffs this week.

Tiftarea (18-1) made the final four Saturday with a sweep over Pinewood Christian. Should they beat Trinity Christian (a series that begins this Saturday), they would be in the final round.

Having secured third place in Region 1-7A Tift County journeys up to North Paulding Wednesday, where they will play a best-of-three against the Lady Wolfpack.

Whereas Tift learned their position for state last Wednesday, having swept Camden County, it was not until the weekend they knew their opponent.

North Paulding finished in a three-way tie for first in Region 3-7A with Harrison and Hillgrove, all three with identical 12-3 records. Harrison was given the region title nod and will host Camden. Hillgrove goes to Lowndes. Colquitt County will be hosting North Cobb.

Determining the seeds for state went to multiple tiebreakers, according to Tift head coach Taylor Barber. The first tiebreaker was head-to-head, which ended a split. The second tiebreaker was against other teams in the region, whom they all swept. Then, it came down to runs allowed. Harrison had the fewest.

With first place settled, second place was head-to-head between North Paulding and Hillgrove. North Paulding won two to Hillgrove’s one.

The Lady Devils face off against a team that, beyond the 12-3 mark in region, is 18-9 overall. The Lady Pack are quite a hitting team, their MaxPreps page boasting of a .354 team average, with four plays over .400.

“We have our hands full with them,” said Barber.

Haylee Whitttemore is at .468, Sanaa Thompson hits .466, Jessie Taylor is batting .412 and Megan Loftis is a lofty .407. Two more players, Ryleigh Garrett and Emmerson Wilson, are over .350. Taylor has 37 RBIs and Thompson has 31, along with six homers.

“We’ll have to hit with them if we want to give ourselves a chance.”

Pitchers go four deep for North Paulding, Sydney Brown leading the way with a 1.55 ERA and a 6-0 record Oddly, strikeouts are not the forte of this staff as they have only fanned 78 in 159.2 innings.

Tift started rough in 2021, dropping their first four contests. Since then, they are 11-11. Since Sept. 20, the record is even better, with them taking six of their last nine.

Bailee Williams is hitting .386 for the season, with 23 RBIs and eight home runs. Loralee Bennett, who has been surging lately, is up to .319, with three blasts and 20 batted in. Williams and Gracee Wood have scored 20 runs each. Paige Hill is right behind at 17.

Four pitchers have seen action in the circle in 2021 for the Lady Devils, with Hill and Madison Smith getting most innings. Hill has a 3.74 ERA and seven wins. Smith, who threw 4.1 innings of one-hit ball in her last game against Camden, has a 4.04 ERA.

Game one for TIft starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with game two following. Should the teams need a third game, it would be Thursday at 5 p.m. If the Lady Devils can advance, they would either play at Cherokee or home against Norcross.

Trinity advanced to the final four with 10-1 and 6-0 victories over Valwood in Dublin. The Lady Crusaders are the No. 3 team in the bracket to Tiftarea’s No. 2. They have won nine straight games, a string that started after a 4-2 loss to Pinewood.

Against Valwood, Isabella Moss had five hits and scored three runs. Madison Lowery contributed four hits to the cause. Madison Coleman and Lowery drove in three runs each in the series.

Adelaide Moss won both games in the circle, giving up one earned run and striking out 15 in the process.

Trinity upset Tiftarea in the first round in 2020. McKenna McCard hit a grand slam to send it to a third game, but the Lady Crusaders advanced with a 4-1 win. Moss was in the circle for that series as well, giving up only a homer to Pyper McCard in the finale.

For the year, Pyper McCard has won 16 games, with a 1.02 ERA. She has struck out 146 batters in 102 2/3 frames.

The Lady Panthers are hitting .319 as a team, with McCard at .500 even. Ali Strenth is at .444, with Isabel Fernandez hitting .386 and Elli Bryan at .359. Fernandez has scored 32 runs in 19 games, with Bryan at 20, Strenth at 18 and McCard at 17.

McCard’s 23 RBIs lead the team, Strenth close behind at 21. Laura Ann Jones and Fernandez are third at 16. Strenth, McCard and Fernandez have all homered this year.

Should they make it, the Lady Panthers would join the Class A and AA finalists in Dublin, where their series would start Oct. 21. The second and potential third games would be Oct. 23.

In the other half of the brackets, Westfield swept Southland Academy Saturday. Bulloch Academy and John Milledge Academy played Monday.