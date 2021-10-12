How What You Say and How You Say It May Affect Your Child’s Temperament
The results of a recent experimental study published in the March 2016 issue of Developmental Psychology found that not only what we say, but how we say it may affect the development of emotional traits of a child starting at a very young age. We once thought that how a person was wired (temperament) was genetically determined but this study indicates that environment plays a big role as well.childdevelopmentinfo.com
