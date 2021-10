Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest gang related shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:00PM Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Yakima Avenue at about 7:00PM where they found a victim. The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he's being treated Today. Police say it was a drive-by shooting and the victim was struck as he was sitting in a vehicle in the area. The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO