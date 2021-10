How to do Business with the City of Cambridge Workshop, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Location: Online via Zoom. Attend this workshop to learn more about how to do business with the City. Items covered include how to become a vendor, how to respond to a solicitation for quotes, and how to respond to a bid. This workshop is free to Cambridge businesses. Registration is required. Click here to register.

