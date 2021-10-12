CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Malik Scott talks Deontay Wilder’s loss to Tyson Fury and their plans going forward

By Wil Esco
Bad Left Hook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the day after Deontay Wilder’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their third meeting, trainer Malik Scott sat down with iFL TV to get his perspective on everything that happened before and during the fight, before making it clear that he and Wilder still have a lot more work to do and that Wilder will be back. Check out some excerpts from the interview below with the full video interview available to watch above.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
bjpenndotcom

Deontay Wilder says he’ll ‘go to my grave believing’ that Tyson Fury cheated in their rematch

Deontay Wilder has made it clear he believes Tyson Fury cheated in their rematch and there is nothing that will stop him from believing it. Wilder accused Fury of having loaded gloves to be able to hit harder. It has never been proven and when he got his hands wrapped and his gloves put on, a member of Wilder’s team was in Fury’s locker room so it’s highly unlikely Fury had anything in his glove. Yet, Wilder still believes the WBC heavyweight champ cheated.
COMBAT SPORTS
Extra

Deontay Wilder’s Bold Prediction About His Rematch with Tyson Fury

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Deontay Wilder as he preps for his rematch with Tyson Fury. Wilder is taking the boxing fight “very personal.” He added, “I just don’t think that guy has been training to his full potential, which is going to be a big downfall for him.”. Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ifl Tv
USA Today

Photos: Tyson Fury's knockout of Deontay Wilder in all-time classic

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder gave fans an all-time heavyweight classic in the final chapter of their trilogy Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) put Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) down three times and stopped him in the 11th round to retain his championship. However, he went down twice himself and took considerable punishment in a back-and-forth war.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bad Left Hook

Watch Deontay Wilder tell Tyson Fury ‘I don’t respect you’ immediately following his knockout loss

There’s no question that last week’s third installment of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder was an emotional roller coaster, one which featured just about everything you could ask for in a championship fight. In the end Fury closed the book on his saga with Wilder, stopping him for the second time in three fights. But just moments after the bout ended Fury went over to talk to Wilder in a show of sportsmanship with his rival — and it didn’t go so great as Wilder refused to receive Fury with open arms, metaphorically speaking.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Watch: Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury reacts to her husband’s KO win in Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury Wife reacts to her husband’s victory. Amidst this good chaos, there’s always social support for these fighters that don’t fickle around and stays loyal, even in bad times forget at the best of the times. For Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury, she has seen it all. A fighter’s family is what in the end matters for the fighter the most, they are to pull you from your worst and they are there to cheer you out in your best.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
thelines.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder Odds

Fury is 6’9″, the only boxer the 6’7″ Wilder hasn’t enjoyed a height and reach advantage against. Fury dominated both fights from a rounds-won standpoint, but Wilder stole the first-fight draw with two thunderous knockdowns in the final rounds. Fury dominated the second fight, which was stopped by Wilder’s trainer...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Shelly Finkel says Deontay Wilder suffered broken hand in loss to Tyson Fury, expects spring/summer return

Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel tells ESPN that his fighter took a setback during his epic third fight against Tyson Fury, breaking his patented right hand somewhere around the 6th round which hampered Wilder in the second half of the fight. All credit to Wilder because he still seemed to throw that right hand as often as he could, which much have been pretty excruciating with the kind of force he puts behind it.
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
Daily Mail

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley 'was FORBIDDEN from knocking out Jake Paul due to a clause in his contract', claims Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis

Tyron Woodley was 'forbidden from knocking out Jake Paul' in his fight contract, claims Dillon Danis. The Bellator welterweight and long-term training partner of Conor McGregor made the outlandish statement and insists it is the reason why Woodley did not finish Paul. Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, defeated the former UFC...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy