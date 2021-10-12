Malik Scott talks Deontay Wilder’s loss to Tyson Fury and their plans going forward
In the day after Deontay Wilder’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their third meeting, trainer Malik Scott sat down with iFL TV to get his perspective on everything that happened before and during the fight, before making it clear that he and Wilder still have a lot more work to do and that Wilder will be back. Check out some excerpts from the interview below with the full video interview available to watch above.www.badlefthook.com
Comments / 0