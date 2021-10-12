Bobcats Set to Tackle Cancer This Friday

As part of breast cancer awareness during the month of October, the Cambridge Athletic Department will be hosting a “pink out” at this Friday’s football game against Marietta set for a 7:00pm kick-off at McFarland Stadium. Members of the Bobcat Football Team will be wearing pink, along with cheerleaders and the Fugowi Tribe Student Section to recognize, honor and remember those who have or are currently battling with cancer. “Many of us have been impacted in some way by the pain of cancer”, stated Aaron Quinn-Athletic Director. “Raising awareness in our community through sports is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to understand the value of caring for others”.