The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team has a busy Saturday ahead as they travel to Tiffin for the Clear Creek Amana tournament. The Hawks come into the event with a 12-8 overall record. They were swept Thursday at Monticello, snapping their four game River Valley Conference winning streak. For the year, the Golden Hawks are led by Ella Groenewold with 138 kills, Landry Pacha with 432 assists, second in the RVC, and Dakota Mitchell with 302 digs, second most in the River Valley.

TIFFIN, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO