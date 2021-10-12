Crop Walk 2021 Held at Westside Park

The annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk is returning this weekend and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. in downtown Hartsville. The event is a fundraiser for Christmas For Kids, which has provided toys and gifts for underprivileged children in Trousdale County for nearly 40 years. Last year roughly 200 children were helped by the program, which is jointly operated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Just Hope, Inc., which operates the Hartsville Backpack Program.

