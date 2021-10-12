Crop Walk 2021 Held at Westside Park

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People gathered together in Mercer County on Saturday, October 9, 2021, to show that no one is ever truly alone. Signs posted throughout Princeton City Park expressed that same idea, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its Annual Out Of The Darkness walk in Princeton City Park. WV State Chair […]
The annual area Crop Walk was held in Gladbrook recently. There were 22 walkers and the group raised $1,219. The funds that are collected go to Church World Services. They help people in third world countries get water to their villages, provide seeds and help to plant gardens and fields. Getting a source of food to these families is very important.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of people will gather in Dayton to support those impacted by suicide on Sunday. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s “Out of the Darkness” walk kicks off Sunday, October 17 at Welcome Stadium. Over 20 years ago, Felecia Hamilton felt like she had nothing to live for. “I just got […]
MIFFLINTOWN — The Juniata County Ministerium hopes to raise $15,000 for this year’s CROP 5K Fun Walk/Run. The annual event benefits Church World Service as they partner with hunger ministries in the United States and around the world. As part of that partnership, 25 percent of the funds CROP Walk raises benefitting Juniata County Food Pantry and Juniata County Meals on Wheels. Participants get sponsors with any amount of donations and bring the funds to the walk.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2021 Walk With Willow is this Sunday, Oct. 24. This year, the Willow Domestic Violence Center is breaking with its tradition of having men walk in heels in order to draw attention to female survivors, and is pushing to instead highlight every survivor, regardless of their gender.
LITTLE SILVER – After last year’s virtual event to raise funds and donations for those suffering from food insecurity, the 2021 Red Bank CROP Hunger Walk will happen at its usual venue, albeit not for its usual length. Last October during the height of COVID-19 outbreaks, before vaccines were readily...
For more than three decades the Walk to End HIV has brought people together to raise money and support those with HIV. Executive director of the "Youth and AIDS Projects" Valerie Crutcher joined the FOX 9 Morning News to explain where that money goes. If you're interested in joining this Saturday's walk at Minnehaha Park, register online at MNWalktoEndHIV.org.
The annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk is returning this weekend and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. in downtown Hartsville. The event is a fundraiser for Christmas For Kids, which has provided toys and gifts for underprivileged children in Trousdale County for nearly 40 years. Last year roughly 200 children were helped by the program, which is jointly operated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Just Hope, Inc., which operates the Hartsville Backpack Program.
While client numbers at food banks locally and nationally have decreased since the peak of covid-19 infections in 2020, they are still higher than when the pandemic began. That means every little bit of help is important, and about 30 people did their part Sunday, participating in the CROP Walk for Penn Township and Trafford residents at historic Bushy Run Battlefield.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members participated in the Purple Heal Walk on Sunday at the state capitol. They gathered to show their committment to stand up against the effects of domestic violence. The walk was led by butterflies, by grace defined by faith. The event featured live […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People that love to walk laced up their shoes and took steps to bring awareness of diabetes in Mississippi. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its annual Walk for Diabetes event at Bonita Lakes Park. Approximately 373,000 people in Mississippi have diabetes. Of that number, about...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crop Walk returned to Heartwell Park in Hastings on Sunday, as people young and old participated to fight world hunger. The Crop Walk started back in 1946, when the U.S. sent food to other countries struggling after the second war. Now, it’s developed into an annual walk and fundraiser hosted by the national organization Church Women United.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every day, the nation loses 22 veterans to suicide. To help bring attention to this, Carthage will host a Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk this weekend. Dee Dee Guyette of the Carthage VFW Auxiliary appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the...
In a year seemingly full of crises, one Java resident had a personal crisis of her own. But with faith and the support of family and friends, she made it through with a smile on her face. LaShawn Bain found out she had stage three aggressive breast cancer in October...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser took place Saturday morning. The participants raised funds for the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. “These walks occur throughout the state and the nation, and the purpose is to raise funds to support our program...
A small but enthusiastic crowd gathered Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of the Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk, which had participants from various religious organizations on the Island. People swayed and chattered as the Convertibles, a Vineyard-based jazz band, played. Drivers also showed up in cars and honked in support.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dozens of Kentuckians gathered in Duncan Park for the annual peace walk Sunday afternoon, the event was held to memorialize victims of gun violence in Lexington. Local community organizations and city officials reaffirmed their support for the movement including the Fayette County's Sheriff's Office, We Are Surviors, LexArts, the Lexington Police Department, DeccoArt, and the Lexington Divison of Parks and Recreation.
