Charities

Bras For A Cause

By Preston Times
prestontimesonline.com
 10 days ago

Osterhaus Pharmacy is once again participating in our annual Bras For A Cause event. This event is nationwide and promotes awareness for Breast Cancer. Our event is held each year in October and we encourage business, organizations and individuals to enter a decorated/ themed bra. The bras are numbered and displayed

prestontimesonline.com

