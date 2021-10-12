Montana Farmers, We Love You! Today Is YOUR Day

Looking back at my childhood, having the same name as a mahjong-playing 80-year-old woman did not always please me. I would look around at the Sarah’s and Rebecca’s around me and wonder why no one else had the same name as me. I always knew my name was unique; however, I never truly appreciated the significance of my name until later on in my life. I regret the shame I used to carry simply because I had a name that no one else possessed. I now realize that that is one of the reasons that makes my name so special and I cherish the questions and curiosity people have about the name Betti.

