CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will There Be Another Halloween Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

epicstream.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Michael Myers definitely became a horror movie icon when he first appeared in 1978 in the now-classic slasher film Halloween and all the sequels and remakes that followed it. To date, it remains to be one of the most successful line

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Halloween Iii#The Movies#Peacock
epicstream.com

Jungle Cruise 2 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

Disney gave Jungle Cruise 2 the green light several months ago. The undeniable success of the first movie -- not to mention its more than $211 million box office earnings -- is enough for the entertainment company to order another installment. For starters, Jungle Cruise follows the adventure-filled cruise of...
MOVIES
/Film

Non-Horror Fan Anthony Michael Hall Shares What Drew Him To Halloween Kills [Interview]

Anthony Michael Hall has had one heck of a career, and is one of those child stars that managed to navigate the tumultuous business that is Hollywood, coming out on the other side, still working to this day. The star, known for his work with John Hughes in "The Breakfast Club" among many other things, is getting a chance to chew the scenery in a big way in "Halloween Kills," which recently hit theaters as well as Peacock. And it managed to do gangbusters business at the box office on its opening weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Hello Magazine

The Handmaid's Tale: everything we know about season five so far…

The Handmaid’s Tale's finale aired on Sunday night in the UK, and has left us with so many questions for season five. But what has been said about the upcoming series so far? Here’s everything we know about the future of the show... Will there be a season five of...
TV SERIES
Collider

Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Mysterious New Horror Movie

Jordan Peele might have started his career as a stand-up comedian, but he has officially established himself as a renowned horror filmmaker. Since the Academy Award winner surprised audiences with his breakout horror film Get Out and its equally nerve-wracking successor Us, fans have been wondering about what is next for Peele as a writer/director. After all, he was involved as a producer in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and The Twilight Zone reboot and he co-wrote the now playing Nia DaCosta feature film Candyman, but it’s been a little while since his last movie as a director. Gladly, the director and screenwriter has revealed the title of his exhilarating return to the horror scene, alongside none other than Daniel Kaluuya.Yes, the two will be partnering again and this isn’t the only exciting part of this new Jordan Peele movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is Doctor Strange 2 Delayed? Status and New Release Date Revealed

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the most affected one due to the pande... The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the most affected one due to the pandemic and while things are starting to get back to normal after more than a year of staying inside, some schedules just don't stay, like Doctor Strange 2, having a new release date revealed. Is it delayed? Here is the status of the movie.
MOVIES
classicfm.com

tick, tick... BOOM! – everything we know so far about the cast, music and plot

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut will be released on Netflix in 2021. Based on the life of ‘Rent’ composer, Jonathan Larson, this is everything we know so far about the soundtrack of this semi-autobiographical musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, tick, tick... BOOM! is a film adaption of the semi-autobiographical musical of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy