Will There Be Another Halloween Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

Jordan Peele might have started his career as a stand-up comedian, but he has officially established himself as a renowned horror filmmaker. Since the Academy Award winner surprised audiences with his breakout horror film Get Out and its equally nerve-wracking successor Us, fans have been wondering about what is next for Peele as a writer/director. After all, he was involved as a producer in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and The Twilight Zone reboot and he co-wrote the now playing Nia DaCosta feature film Candyman, but it’s been a little while since his last movie as a director. Gladly, the director and screenwriter has revealed the title of his exhilarating return to the horror scene, alongside none other than Daniel Kaluuya.Yes, the two will be partnering again and this isn’t the only exciting part of this new Jordan Peele movie.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO