Scotland’s McCormick qualifies for golf regional

 7 days ago

Lady Scots take fourth in final conference match at Pinehurst No. 6

Senior Faith McCormick stands with her parents as Scotland honored her during its final golf match of the season Monday. Contributed Photo

The Scotland High School girls golf team played its final conference match of the regular season Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Senior Faith McCormick was one of 10 golfers in the conference to earn a spot in the NCHSAA 3A Central Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club on Oct. 19.

After shooting a 111 (50-61) Monday, she finished with a nine-hole average of 52.40, which earned her the spot just inside the cutline.

As the team’s lone senior, McCormick was also honored as part of Senior Day during Monday’s match.

As a team, the Lady Scots finished with a team score of 366, which put them in fourth in the conference.

Individually for Scotland, Emma Seales shot a 125 (62-63), while Claire Smith shot a 130 (65-65)

