MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 12 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Northwestern Wildcats in three sets, 25-20, 25-10, 25-14, on Wednesday evening. "To be in control for big chunks of the match the way we were was impressive," said head coach Hugh McCutcheon. "They made an early run but we were able to weather the storm and string together some nice play tonight. It's always great to come away with a win."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO