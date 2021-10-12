CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEMCO invites applicants for Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program

By Staff Report
Livingston Parish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMCO has announced the Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program (YCAP), a new community initiative for DEMCO ninth-grade and 10th-grade member-students. Designed to educate and promote understanding of the cooperative business model, principles, and practices, YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational opportunity organized and sponsored by DEMCO, a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative.

