DEMCO invites applicants for Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program

Visit Quad Cities has launched a Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program to strengthen the visitor experience in the region. According to a Oct. 5 release, the CTA program is part of Visit Quad Cities QC Pro initiative, which encourages Quad-Cities residents to become more knowledgeable about their community. The program offers certification for front-line employees, business owners and others on tourism destinations in the Quad-Cities through the Tourism Ambassador Institute. Everyone who wants to participate in training will be able to, said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

