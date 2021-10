Editor's Note: This story was originally published under the headline "Navy Brass Doesn't Plan Major Changes After Bonhomme Richard Fire, But Expects Captains to Ask for Help." After publication spokespeople for the Navy contacted Military.com to object to the characterization that no “major changes” were implemented after the blaze. In the interest of providing clear details to readers, the story and headline have been amended to note the elevation of the Naval Safety Center to a two-star command, move mention of the creation of the “Learning to Action Board” earlier in the story, and remove specific characterization of the scope of the changes.

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO