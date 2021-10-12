Spartan Paratroopers Make Their 100th Jump

Two paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, make their 100th jump on Oct. 6, 2021. (Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, wait for a CH-47 Chinook operated by the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion to land at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only Arctic airborne brigade combat team in the U.S. Army, trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster-relief operations. The 1-52nd GSAB is based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
WASHINGTON – The Army’s plans for simulation training are not confined to the lab — or even to training. The service’s Cross Functional Team-Synthetic Training Environment applied their One World Terrain project to Afghanistan during the withdrawal this summer, according to team commander, Brig. Gen. William Glaser. One World Terrain...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - James ‘Jim’ Pike is an 89-year-old retired paratrooper who fought in the Korean War, and Sunday, his wife and family gathered to support him as he parachuted for the first time in 67 years. “I thought, I’m in pretty good shape. I can do what they’re...
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Images of Fort Bragg's live-fire exercise look like something from out of a sci-fi movie. But, it's just paratroopers doing an exercise and gearing up to deploy when needed. "Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division own the night during their Combined Arms Live-Fire...
A CV-22 Osprey from the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, landed at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2021, to help get 17th Training Wing Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance students excited about their future as operational ISR warriors. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherman)
A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
After a daylong hearing, Lt. Col. Stu Scheller has been found guilty of all six charges stemming from his criticism on social media of senior leaders over the Afghanistan withdrawal. On Aug. 26, Scheller posted a viral video of himself in uniform demanding accountability from senior military leaders following a...
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he’ll use the Minnesota National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and care facilities that are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated Minnesotans. The governor announced plans at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for...
The days of "Love Boat" ridicule for the Navy over unplanned pregnancies are a distant memory now. The destroyer tender USS Arcadia gained the nickname during the Gulf War when at least 36 of its service women had to be transferred off the ship while deployed to the Persian Gulf due to pregnancies.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Paul Eldridge served a 14-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2011. Now, he is a Sergeant First Class and works as a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army. During his time in Afghanistan, he worked with two interpreters, one of whom he is now fighting to get in the United States […]
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk air crew rescues two people aboard a disabled 42-foot sailing vessel 31 miles off Homosassa Springs, Florida, on Oct. 17, 2021. The aircrew safely returned the two men to Air Station Clearwater in good health. (No sound) (U.S. Coast Guard video)
The Navy said Thursday it is ready to dole out discharges -- either honorable or general -- to sailors who do not take one of the COVID-19 vaccines by a mandatory Nov. 28 deadline. Sailors who refuse the shot can be reassigned while their cases are heard, and will not...
A nonprofit veterans legal organization has created a program to help veterans file claims for illnesses related to burn pits and airborne pollutants found in combat zones. The National Veterans Legal Services Program, or NVLSP, announced Monday that its new Burn Pits Claims Assistance Program will represent former service members seeking disability benefits for diseases that may have been caused by the fumes and chemicals emitted from open-air waste disposal sites used in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, as well as pollution from oil well fires and other hazards in the first Persian Gulf War.
It is one thing to celebrate a major milestone, but it can be heartbreaking not to do so with the ones you love. Lifelong Upper Thumb resident, and United States Navy veteran, Robert Tschirhart will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 20. Unfortunately, his family will not be with him to celebrate the occasion.
More than 9,000 Afghan refugees who had been living in temporary housing on military bases in the U.S. since the fall of Kabul in August have been resettled in local communities, many with the aid of a makeshift army of veterans groups, military family organizations and immigration agencies. About 5,800...
The Army has launched a review of its body fat standards in a high-tech study that aims to understand the relationship between height, weight, fat and fitness. The research study, which began Monday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, uses body scans and low-dose X-rays, in addition to the dreaded "tape test," and compares the measurements with fitness test results to assess soldiers' physical fitness and readiness.
The Defense Department has scuttled efforts to merge the Defense Commissary Agency and the military services' three separate exchange systems, finding that the plan would not result in the billions in savings originally projected in 2018. In a report obtained by Military.com this week and sent to Congress in late...
Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) "gets underway" Oct. 15, 2021, for scheduled preservation maintenance onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine and current Submarine Force Museum centerpiece, will begin an estimated $36 million preservation project that is expected to be completed in six to eight months. (Navy video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
The 1942 fitness manual for the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) clearly states the mission for women serving in the Army during World War II:. “Your Job: To Replace Men. Be Ready To Take Over.”. Women like Lorraine Mulvaney Vogelsang were more than ready when the time came. A Fairfax,...
Comments / 0