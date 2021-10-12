CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Spartan Paratroopers Make Their 100th Jump

Military.com
 9 days ago

Two paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, make their 100th jump on Oct. 6, 2021. (Army video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

www.military.com

Frontiersman

4/25 paratroopers conduct CH-47 Chinook airborne jump

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, wait for a CH-47 Chinook operated by the 1-52nd General Service Aviation Battalion to land at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only Arctic airborne brigade combat team in the U.S. Army, trained to execute airborne maneuvers in extreme cold weather and high-altitude environments in support of combat, partnership and disaster-relief operations. The 1-52nd GSAB is based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
Army Times

Paratroopers sent to Kabul this summer had a 3-D simulation of the airport

WASHINGTON – The Army's plans for simulation training are not confined to the lab — or even to training. The service's Cross Functional Team-Synthetic Training Environment applied their One World Terrain project to Afghanistan during the withdrawal this summer, according to team commander, Brig. Gen. William Glaser. One World Terrain...
MILITARY
live5news.com

89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - James 'Jim' Pike is an 89-year-old retired paratrooper who fought in the Korean War, and Sunday, his wife and family gathered to support him as he parachuted for the first time in 67 years. "I thought, I'm in pretty good shape. I can do what they're...
MILITARY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Photos: N.C. paratroopers 'own the night' during live-fire exercise

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Images of Fort Bragg's live-fire exercise look like something from out of a sci-fi movie. But, it's just paratroopers doing an exercise and gearing up to deploy when needed. "Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division own the night during their Combined Arms Live-Fire...
FORT BRAGG, NC
State
Alaska State
Military.com

Osprey Lands at Goodfellow to Inspire ISR Students

A CV-22 Osprey from the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, landed at Goodfellow AFB, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2021, to help get 17th Training Wing Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance students excited about their future as operational ISR warriors. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherman)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Military.com

Minnesota Calls in National Guard to Help at Hospitals

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he'll use the Minnesota National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and care facilities that are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated Minnesotans. The governor announced plans at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Spartan#25th Infantry Division
Military.com

The Navy Is the Best Service for Access to This Care

The days of "Love Boat" ridicule for the Navy over unplanned pregnancies are a distant memory now. The destroyer tender USS Arcadia gained the nickname during the Gulf War when at least 36 of its service women had to be transferred off the ship while deployed to the Persian Gulf due to pregnancies.
MILITARY
Military.com

Coast Guard Rescues 2 People Off Homosassa Springs, Florida

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk air crew rescues two people aboard a disabled 42-foot sailing vessel 31 miles off Homosassa Springs, Florida, on Oct. 17, 2021. The aircrew safely returned the two men to Air Station Clearwater in good health. (No sound) (U.S. Coast Guard video)
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL
Military.com

Navy Prepares for Discharges of Sailors Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

The Navy said Thursday it is ready to dole out discharges -- either honorable or general -- to sailors who do not take one of the COVID-19 vaccines by a mandatory Nov. 28 deadline. Sailors who refuse the shot can be reassigned while their cases are heard, and will not...
MILITARY
Military
Politics
Army
Military.com

Veterans Legal Group to Offer Assistance Filing Burn Pit-Related Disability Claims

A nonprofit veterans legal organization has created a program to help veterans file claims for illnesses related to burn pits and airborne pollutants found in combat zones. The National Veterans Legal Services Program, or NVLSP, announced Monday that its new Burn Pits Claims Assistance Program will represent former service members seeking disability benefits for diseases that may have been caused by the fumes and chemicals emitted from open-air waste disposal sites used in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, as well as pollution from oil well fires and other hazards in the first Persian Gulf War.
MILITARY
Huron Daily Tribune

Robert Tschirhart celebrating 100th birthday

It is one thing to celebrate a major milestone, but it can be heartbreaking not to do so with the ones you love. Lifelong Upper Thumb resident, and United States Navy veteran, Robert Tschirhart will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Oct. 20. Unfortunately, his family will not be with him to celebrate the occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Military.com

Goodbye Tape Test? The Army Is Reviewing Body Composition Assessments, Standards

The Army has launched a review of its body fat standards in a high-tech study that aims to understand the relationship between height, weight, fat and fitness. The research study, which began Monday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, uses body scans and low-dose X-rays, in addition to the dreaded "tape test," and compares the measurements with fitness test results to assess soldiers' physical fitness and readiness.
MILITARY
Military.com

Historic Ship Nautilus Gets Underway

Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) "gets underway" Oct. 15, 2021, for scheduled preservation maintenance onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Nautilus, the world's first nuclear-powered submarine and current Submarine Force Museum centerpiece, will begin an estimated $36 million preservation project that is expected to be completed in six to eight months. (Navy video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
GROTON, CT

