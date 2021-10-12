Marine Corps Conducts First Ever F-35B Operations Aboard Japanese Vessel

The U.S. Navy has concluded the sale of two aircraft carriers, USS Kitty Hawk and USS John F.Kennedy to a Texas-based shipbreaking company for a cent each, USA Today reported. Made out of high-grade metal, ships are a great resource for recycling. From tug boats to military-grade vessels, ships are broken down to their individual parts after they are decommissioned. However, breaking them down is not that easy due to their size and older ships contain dangerous compounds like mercury, asbestos, and at times radioactive material. Globally, ship breaking and recycling is a massive and specialized industry.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO