Marine Corps Conducts First Ever F-35B Operations Aboard Japanese Vessel

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducted vertical landings and takeoffs aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, on Oct. 3, 2021. U.S. Marines and Sailors embarked aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo in support of the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

