Rock Music

Goose Side Project Orebolo Confirms Winter Tour 2021-22

JamBase
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoose side-project Orebolo confirmed tour dates in December and January. The acoustic performances will feature Goose guitarists Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach and (playing upright bass) percussionist Jeff Arevalo. Orebolo will perform on December 2 at Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, New York. The trio will then play the Center...

