How to Fix Display Scaling Issues

Get incredibly precise measurements with the Wyze Scale S smart bathroom scale. It features 11 body composition insights, taking your muscle mass, bone mass, and body fat into account. Other insights include your body water percentage, BMI, metabolic age, and 7 additional parameters. Meanwhile, the LED display is large and readable at 3.5 inches. That way, you get a full p. And, since it’s so intelligent, it recognizes up to 8 users and allows you to share data with family and friends. What’s more, it has zero wait-to-wake time. Just step on to get an instant measurement. Impressively, there’s even a baby/pet mode that helps you keep track of your baby or four-legged friend over time in the Wyze app. Finally, the scale connects to popular fitness apps like Fitbit and Apple health.
