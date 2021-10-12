County Commission discusses security guard

The Brown County Commission held further discussions Monday morning about the need for a security guard at the main entrance. These discussions came after county resident Brian Hoskins spoke to the commission about his concerns on having a security guard in place. He felt that by having a security guard that prevented people from carrying arms inside of the courthouse violated his 2nd Amendment rights. He said he isn't a violent person, but does carry several pocket knives and felt the government is continuing to overstep by implementing these securities.