CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why evangelical vaccination rates might look different under a former ‘patron saint of conservatism’

By Laura Rice
texasstandard.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvangelicals are reportedly among the least likely to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Southern Methodist University associate professor Stephanie Martin attributes that to current understandings of conservatism, which are often also linked with notions about economic and individual liberties. Martin says before Ronald Reagan helped redefine conservatism in the 1980s,...

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Gen. Colin Powell, Former Secretary Of State, Dies At 84 Due To Complications From COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Colin Powell died Monday from complications related to COVID-19. He was 84. Powell was fully vaccinated but battled underlying conditions, including Parkinson’s disease. Tributes to Powell poured in from around the world, from prime ministers to presidents, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. “He was one of our great military leaders and a man of overwhelming decency,” President Joe Biden said. “Colin Powell dedicated his public life to public service because he never stopped believing in America,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin added. Others who worked alongside him say he never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the 'two-ness' of the African American experience

Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history. The former secretary of state – who died on Oct. 18, 2021, at 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications – was a pioneer: the first Black national security advisor in U.S. history, the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and also the first Black man to become secretary of state. But his “American journey” – as he described it in the title of a 2003 autobiography – is more than the story of one man. His death is a moment to think about the history of Black American men...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Social Security crisis

The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmund Burke
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jesus
Person
Milton Friedman
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big government window has closed

President Joe Biden’s mantra has been "go big or go home." Biden has proposed spending trillions of dollars on COVID relief, infrastructure, and new social programs. On the heels of the pandemic, it appeared that Biden and his fellow Democrats had a window of opportunity to dramatically expand the size and role of the federal government. They saw a chance to cut a 21st century New Deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Seth MasketTrump's 2024 election threat is political blackmail

In March, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that former President Donald Trump “could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know can make it,” adding: “He can make it bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.” The interview is honestly a fascinating one. Just two months before, immediately after the Capitol riot, Graham appeared to be done with then-President Trump. “Count me out,” he said, “enough is enough.” Yet here Graham was in March basically conceding that Trump was dangerous but that he didn’t know how to quit him. Trump’s destructive demands and outbursts have continued — just last week, maybe-candidate Trump hinted that he might direct his fans to boycott voting booths — but party leaders like Graham remain loyal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Ex-KKK leader David Duke takes credit for Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke says former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson owe him credit after taking his racist ideas about "white replacement” to the mainstream. On Wednesday, the liberal watchdog group Media Matters shared audio clips from Duke’s podcast (yes, even he has...
POTUS
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn thinks boys should be raised as ‘monsters’. The consequences could be catastrophic for us all

With a perfectly coifed blonde mane and matinee smile, Madison Cawthorn looks like a Ken doll and has about as much brains as one, too. He is the quintessential corn-fed All-American boy-next-door.That is, until he opens his mouth. Only then do you realize that he is hate personified, an incubus made flesh. “They are trying to de-masculate [sic] the young men in our country because they don’t want people who are going to stand up,” Cawthorn told a cheering crowd in a video obtained by Right Wing Watch. “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatism#Christianity And Politics#Patron Saint#Evangelicals#Texas Standard#Covid#Republican
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
HollywoodLife

Condoleezza Rice Faces Backlash For Stance On Critical Race Theory On ‘The View’

Fans dragged former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice over comments she made regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in schools on ‘The View.’. During a discussion about how much influence parents should have in their children’s education on The View on Wednesday October 20, director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stirred up a rousing conversation surrounding critical race theory being taught in schools as she guest co-hosted the daytime talk show. She voiced concerns about the way history is taught, and said she wanted to make sure that white students aren’t made to feel guilty in the process.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Senator Ted Cruz’s Latest Bill Would Make Massachusetts A Port For Migrants – And Target Of Political Scorn

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s yet another salvo in the bitter political battle over the waves of immigration at our southern border. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants to create a dozen new ports of entry for migrants, and three Massachusetts communities known for their liberal politics are on his list. This is just the latest entry in a long-running effort to turn Massachusetts into a national object of political scorn “If you’re fine with two million illegal immigrants, let’s send them to where you like to hang out,” said Cruz, feeding the right-wing outrage machine by demonizing a familiar target. His new bill, headed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Political commentator will speak at university

Christian political author, attorney David French to discuss issues of civility at George FoxGeorge Fox University will host political commentator and attorney David French in November in a speech the school is characterizing as "robust civility" in an age of political division. The Nov. 1 talk in Nov. 1 in Bauman Auditorium is headlined, "Jesus Loves Your Political Enemies and America Needs You to Love Them Too." It is open to the public so long as they wear masks, but a Zoom stream is also available for those who don't wish to attend in person. Access the meeting via bit.ly/3AR7YB2....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy