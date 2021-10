Have you thanked a harbormaster lately? Often we don’t think about the harbormaster beyond the moment we’ve secured our dock or mooring. Perhaps we thank them when they direct us to the laundry facilities, or give us the pumpout boat’s hailing frequency. The harbormaster’s role can often seem as minimal as our needs. This Friday, Oct. 8 marks Harbormaster Appreciation Day, a campaign started by US Harbors in its third year, which seeks to bring greater recognition to the men and women who make our waterways both functional and friendly.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO