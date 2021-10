Morgan Wardall, a middle hitter on the UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team, is making the best of her senior season. She has used her time on campus to grow and achieve her goals. She will be graduating in December, completing her major in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations. Wardall looks forward to the rest of the volleyball season and has high hopes for the team.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO