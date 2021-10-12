CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Election Ballots for Missoula to be mailed on Tuesday

By Peter Christian
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 8 days ago
Ballots for the November 2 general election will be in the mail on Wednesday, said Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman. “Ballots are going to be mailed for the November 2 election on October 13th, and ballots are going in the mail to every active and provisionally registered voter in the entire county,” said Seaman. “So this election coming forward is going to be for our mayor, our municipal judges and city council representatives in all six wards. In addition to that, there's going to be two tax issues on the ballot. So county wide, every voter who is registered is going to receive a ballot in the mail.”

ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

