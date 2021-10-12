PR & Marketing Executive

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

As a healthtech specialist communations agency, they cover a diverse area of expertise from cloud, cyber, AI, EPR, systems integrator, start-ups, private healthcare providers, NHS organisations and government to medical devices and clinical research organisations. If you share the agency's mission to collaborate with organisations to raise awareness and enhance uptake and engagement of information and technology solutions that improve health and care outcomes for patients and citizens across the world; then this role could be for you!

JOB DESCRIPTION

Working closely with the directors and other key members of the team, your role will involve:

Social media planning, listening, and execution (paid and non-paid) Reviewing data driven analytics to increase engagement and conversions Managing the weekly newsletter and content calendar Researching and writing press releases and blogs and managing their distribution Developing relationships with journalists and analysts Utilising effective SEO to improve traffic rates conversions etc Developing collateral that tells a clear story and sets our clients apart Creating unique videos, animations and infographics Carrying out day to day administrative tasks, such as minor website updates, coverage monitoring etc

Who you’ll be working with:

The health IT industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The agency's clients and prospects range from NHS organisations, Fortune 500 companies right through to brand new start-ups. Many of them focus on fascinating areas such as AI and cybersecurity.

What you’re like:

You’re an out of the box thinker and confident self-motivator who can multi-task across several client projects. You have a tenacious and driven attitude, like to challenge the norm and are able to hit deadlines. This role requires exceptionally strong writing skills and a high attention to detail.

What they're offering:

Working out of quirky London-based office (think beer and pizza evenings, yoga lunches and a dog or two), you’ll be part of an agency that is currently the ‘talk of the town’ in the health IT world. They offer a competitive salary and annual leave but most importantly a real opportunity to develop in the role to be coming a leading talent in their field.