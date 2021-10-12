CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PR & Marketing Executive

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

As a healthtech specialist communations agency, they cover a diverse area of expertise from cloud, cyber, AI, EPR, systems integrator, start-ups, private healthcare providers, NHS organisations and government to medical devices and clinical research organisations. If you share the agency's mission to collaborate with organisations to raise awareness and enhance uptake and engagement of information and technology solutions that improve health and care outcomes for patients and citizens across the world; then this role could be for you!

JOB DESCRIPTION

Working closely with the directors and other key members of the team, your role will involve:

  • Social media planning, listening, and execution (paid and non-paid) Reviewing data driven analytics to increase engagement and conversions Managing the weekly newsletter and content calendar Researching and writing press releases and blogs and managing their distribution Developing relationships with journalists and analysts Utilising effective SEO to improve traffic rates conversions etc Developing collateral that tells a clear story and sets our clients apart Creating unique videos, animations and infographics Carrying out day to day administrative tasks, such as minor website updates, coverage monitoring etc

Who you’ll be working with:

The health IT industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The agency's clients and prospects range from NHS organisations, Fortune 500 companies right through to brand new start-ups. Many of them focus on fascinating areas such as AI and cybersecurity.

What you’re like:

You’re an out of the box thinker and confident self-motivator who can multi-task across several client projects. You have a tenacious and driven attitude, like to challenge the norm and are able to hit deadlines. This role requires exceptionally strong writing skills and a high attention to detail.

What they're offering:

Working out of quirky London-based office (think beer and pizza evenings, yoga lunches and a dog or two), you’ll be part of an agency that is currently the ‘talk of the town’ in the health IT world. They offer a competitive salary and annual leave but most importantly a real opportunity to develop in the role to be coming a leading talent in their field.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Freelance Communications/PR Consultant

A communications agency specialising in the built environment, is currently seeking a freelance Communications/PR Consultant with significant b2b experience to provide dynamic support across a number of exciting client accounts. The agency operates a unique model with a completely flat structure, so you’ll be joining a talented team of senior...
JOBS
The Guardian

Account Executive – PR Agency

An ambitious and enthusiastic PR Account Executive with excellent PR experience and strong writing skills is required for a fast-paced PR agency. The PR Account Executive will have a flexible approach when supporting and managing clients directly by phone/conference calls, during face-to-face meetings and through PR, marketing, and event activities. The right candidate will also have the confidence to deal directly with clients on a general basis.
JOBS
The Guardian

PR Client Assistant - London

Headquartered in London’s vibrant Clerkenwell, JPES Partners is a specialist communications consultancy in the investment and commercial property sectors. We’re looking for talented graduates to join our expanding company as Client Assistants. Suitable candidates will be educated to degree level with an interest in public relations and the financial services...
BUSINESS
Seacoast Online

PR with a Passion: Tips for using PR to attract talent

One of the biggest business challenges this year is the labor shortage, caused by COVID-19 fears, child care issues, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Now that hiring has become so competitive, organizations must do everything to proactively attract, recruit, and hire talent. This is a perfect opportunity to utilize PR to position your company as an exciting, attractive place to work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Agency#Pr Marketing Executive#Healthtech#Ai#Epr#Nhs#Working#Seo
AdWeek

Turning the Tables on Market Segmentation: Developing Marketing Executive Personas

Segmentation is key to understanding customers—it’s also a valuable tool in optimizing the roles within your marketing team. Want to know why?. In a joint research project with The Sterling Woods Group, we surveyed marketing executives to better understand what makes us collectively tick and how we prioritize our organization’s needs. We uncovered three distinct marketing executive personas: Practical Performers, Intuitive Strategists and Data-Driven Deciders. Each embodies varying mindsets, skills, objectives and needs.
MARKETS
HPCwire

Infinidat Appoints Storage Industry Executive Eric Herzog as Chief Marketing Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., October 20, 2021 — Infinidat, provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that Eric Herzog has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A former senior executive at global storage providers EMC and IBM, Herzog joins Infinidat, effective today, reporting to Infinidat’s CEO Phil Bullinger. Herzog has more than...
WALTHAM, MA
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

PR's Top Pros Talk: Laura Tomasetti

As 360PR+ celebrates its 20th birthday, CEO Laura Tomasetti shares the secrets to the firm's success, as well as how it's dealing with a rapidly changing communications landscape, on the latest "PR's Top Pros Talk" video interview with Doug Simon. Tomasetti's career covers a range that goes from consumer brand...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
prweek.com

Pioneer DJ hires agency for European PR

Hired by Pioneer DJ to manage four European markets – UK, Spain, France and Germany – DawBell’s brief is to target a more diverse and Gen-Z audience with product PR, influencer activity and event support. The agency's focus is on the consumer range of Pioneer DJ equipment – and specifically...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Is your marketing game mundane? Here’s a PR power playbook.

At Coldwell Banker, we have some of the best marketers in the business. From video king Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty, in Newport Beach, CA, who is known for his viral and highly produced property videos, to TikTok queen Lauren Matera AKA @ItsThatRealEstateChick from Coldwell Banker Realty, in Annapolis, MD, who has amassed a nearly 350K following with her quick-hitting style, our marketers know how to score major brand points with their audiences.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
prweek.com

Ogilvy names first UK head of consumer PR and head of corporate PR

It follows the recent appointment of Charlie Coney from Golin as creative & strategy officer and the elevation of Nicola Dodd to UK managing director. Fearnley has been at Ogilvy PR since 2015, most recently as managing partner, working for Google and TJX Brands across EMEA. She was previously a partner at Bell Pottinger and board director at Resonate, and over her career has worked with major brands including Puma, Bacardi, PlayStation and Tesco.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Major housebuilder Lifestory hires PR agency

The brief is to work with Lifestory’s newly-expanded in-house team to promote the brand among potential new customers. Lifestory was formed in 2019 following the merger of PegasusLife, Renaissance Retirement and Anthology, creating a business with over 2,500 homes across 50 developments across the UK, valued at more than £1.5bn.
BUSINESS
thecamarilloacorn.com

Local PR firm does rebranding of its own

Conejo Valley-based Mustang Marketing, a full-service marketing agency, has unveiled a new brand identity. The 35-year-old firm, which recently moved its offices from Newbury Park to Westlake, says its updated logo embodies the qualities that have made the company successful over the past three decades while also capturing its future.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
prweek.com

Mastering every stage of a PR crisis

- David Chaitt, director of customer success, NetBase Quid. -Michael Seymour, global director of market research, NetBase Quid. At NetBase Quid, understanding exactly what is going on in the marketplace “starts with “discovery,’ ” says Seymour. “Discovery allows businesses to find trends or something happening in the marketplace for the business to take action on which we then pair with monitoring. You cannot be prepared, or act during a crisis, without monitoring.”
ECONOMY
wraltechwire.com

Red Hat marketing executive to step down; veteran Hatter to replace him

RALEIGH – Red Hat executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Yeaton will retire in 2022, the company announced today. The company noted in a statement that was released earlier today that the organization has been aware of the planned retirement “for some time” and conducted a succession planning process.
RALEIGH, NC
bankersdigest.com

First Financial Bank Elects Cook Executive Vice President of Marketing

The board of directors of Abilene-based First Financial Bankshares NA, the holding company for First Financial Bank NA, has announced the election of Chris Cook as executive vice president of marketing. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, executive vice president/chief administrative officer. Cook spent 22 years at Texas Tech...
ABILENE, TX
prweek.com

Sedex hires UK PR agency

Sedex is understood to have been looking to work with a PR agency in the UK amid the increased focus on supply chains. There was no incumbent agency. Octopus' remit is to support Sedex to increase market awareness and position the company as a leading voice on sustainable supply chain practice. The agency will also help with campaigns based on the client's data insights.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Executive Team of 20/20 Foresight Announces the Launch of Capital Connect, the Only All-In-One Real Estate Marketing Platform

20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the launch of its new company, Capital Connect. Capital Connect offers the only fully integrated real estate marketing platform – the most extensive real estate contact database in the business, plus a full tech stack that supports email marketing, analytics, automatic real-time updates, client relationship management, and lead management. This platform will allow real estate professionals to expand their network, raise capital faster and more efficiently, and promote their services to the widest audience.
MARKETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

36K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy