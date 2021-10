Police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Dollar General on West Palmetto Street in Timmonsville yesterday. According to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, the man flashed a knife at an employee and demanded money but didn’t get any before leaving the store. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching the area for the man seen in this picture and plan to release surveillance video from the robbery to help identify him.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO