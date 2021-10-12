CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are currently seeking a talented individual to work with our life sciences professionals to deliver interesting and valuable communications, events, and community engagement. The post holder will work closely with the Communications and Marketing Manager and Events and Community Manager to ensure activities are consistent and aligned with our strategy.

JOB DESCRIPTION

POSITION: Digital & Communications Officer

REPORTING TO: Chief Operating Officer

DEPARTMENT: COMMUNICATIONS

BACKGROUND

MedCity represents the life sciences cluster for London. We boost innovation and investment in the region, securing the UK’s position as a global science superpower.

Working in close partnership with London’s world-leading universities, MedCity connects private industry with partners in the NHS, charity sector and research institutes to catalyse exciting new opportunities that advance cutting-edge R&D in areas such as AI, diagnostics, and rare diseases.

MedCity builds collaborations to accelerate uptake of medical innovation and growth across the UK. We help policymakers understand what life sciences requires to thrive in a competitive international landscape.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

MedCity is a small influential organisation with a non-hierarchical, matrixed structure and a robust team-working ethos. The Digital and Communications Officer is responsible for increasing the reach and impact of MedCity’s profile and visibility and that of our region through the delivery of interesting and valuable communications, events and community engagement.

It is a hands-on role, with a variety of activities including creating digital content, managing our virtual community, and supporting our UK and international events and missions. We seek a creative, ambitious individual – ideally you would have experience in a life sciences or healthcare setting, but the ability and passion for learning is most important.

You will work closely with the Communications and Marketing Manager and Events and Community Manager to ensure activities are consistent and aligned with our strategy.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Community:

  • Lead on the day-to-day running of our virtual community, launching this year, with support from the MedCity team
  • Maintain the content plan to ensure we offer consistent, interesting value to members
  • Gather insights and understand trends to ensure that our communities remain engaged through relevant content
  • Lead on membership management, including dealing with any customer service issues
  • Measure the success of our virtual community to identify areas of improvement

Content:

  • Support the Communications and Marketing Manager by curating the monthly newsletter; planning news stories, writing features, conducting interesting interviews and collating opportunities.
  • Ensure the MedCity website is up to date and relevant, raising awareness of our activities, output and impact
  • Collate, produce and publish impactful blogs, case studies, images and videos to promote our activities
  • Monitor and develop content for social channels, including Twitter and LinkedIn, to attract and influence the right audiences
  • Work with the MedCity team to generate ideas and collect data and case studies to support our narratives

Events:

  • Support the Events and Community Manager with event logistics including booking venues, setting up Eventbrite, promoting events and maintaining accurate client lists.
  • Attend virtual and in-person events where necessary and support with registrations and customer service
  • Liaise with speakers and attendees where necessary to gather information and promote our events
  • Ensure our events and missions are accessible and inclusive for everyone
  • Promote events to our existing community across our digital channels

General:

  • Ensure the values of excellence, integrity and objectivity, are reflected in your work and be a role model demonstrating cost-effectiveness, transparency and accountability.
  • Any other responsibilities as may reasonably be required from time to time.
  • There is an expectation of occasional ‘out of hours’ work and travel and attendance at external/internal events.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

The Candidate will ideally have the following key attributes:

  • Experience working with a virtual community and developing digital content for targeted audiences
  • Understanding of CMS, social channels and analytics
  • An understanding of the health and life sciences and the life sciences ecosystem. 
  • A strong news sense, knowing what makes a good story
  • Understanding and willingness to work with diverse stakeholders to gather content
  • Excellent and proven organisational skills, with ability to manage multiple projects at once
  • Good written communications with the ability to articulate complex topics into understandable content and in line with a brand voice
  • Inclusive team member with a desire to get involved and share learning
  • Creative thinker who keeps abreast of sector news and innovations
  • Can translate strategy into exciting content with a clear focus on outcomes
  • The ability to work independently and proactively

LOCATION

MedCity is based at a Central London location, with the team mainly working from home at the moment. Some travel within the region is expected.

COMPENSATION

The compensation package is £28,000 per annum, plus pension and benefits.

APPLICATION AND SELECTION PROCESS

Application is by CV, with a covering letter setting out why you are applying for this role and your interest in MedCity and its mission.

Applications should be received by 7 November 2021 at midnight

Interviews will be held in the week commencing 15 November 2021 via teams. Principal interview will be by panel, with additional meetings with key advisers to MedCity as appropriate.

We are an equal opportunity employer and are committed to giving people the same opportunities for employment, pay, and promotion, without discrimination against anyone. These are standard job terms; however various flexible working options will be considered should they meet the needs for the business. Examples could include job share, part time, flexible shifts, and home working. Let us know how we can best support you to achieve the right work/life balance.

If you need to receive this information and/or apply in an alternative format, please contact us by emailing hr@londonandpartners.com or call 020 7234 5800 to discuss how we can help.

We encourage applications from all sections of the community to interview.

Comments / 0

