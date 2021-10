DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started with a motor vehicle theft on South Federal Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two hours later officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over but it sped off. (credit: CBS) Police say a man and woman would eventually steal three other cars, including carjacking two drivers. (credit: CBS) Finally on I-25 near Arapahoe Road officers performed a PIT manuever to stop the fleeing car and arrested the suspects. I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO